Ferndale High School, Middle School closed tomorrow after threat posted to Instagram

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ferndale High School and Ferndale Middle School will be closed tomorrow (Monday, Nov. 14) "out of an abundance of caution" after an anonymous threat was made towards the high school on social media.

The threat, sent to 7 Action News late Sunday evening, was posted to Instagram, with the user claiming that they are bringing three loaded guns to school tomorrow. The threat was directed at the high school, but it's important to note that Ferndale's high school and middle school is located in the same building.

"The safety and security of our students and staff is our highest priority," said Superintendent Bobbie Hayes Goodrum, Ph.D., in a message sent to students and staff. "We encourage anyone who has any information regarding this matter to visit our website and submit an anonymous report via OK2SAY."

The message also said that the school will be closed to give the Ferndale Police Department "time to fully investigate."

Threats of this nature towards Metro Detroit Schools have been happening a lot lately. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office told our Kim Russell last month that they are investigating threats towards schools on a near-daily basis.

“A threat is a crime, whether you intend to carry it out or not,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard warned to us in a recent interview.

If you know anything regarding this specific threat, you can submit an anonymous report here.