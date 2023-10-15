Five hospitalized after three-vehicle crash in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Five people were hospitalized in a three-car crash in Warren early Sunday evening.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. in the area of Van Dyke Avenue and Chicago Road.

Investigators say that a driver in a Toyota Camry heading northbound on Van Dyke disregarded a traffic signal, striking a Honda heading eastbound on Chicago Road. A third vehicle, a Mazda, was also struck after the initial impact.

The Warren Fire Department transported all five victims to the hospital, with four of those injured being in the same vehicle during the crash. One of the victims is considered to be in critical condition, according to the Warren Police Department.

Police are asking the general public to avoid the area of Van Dyke and Chicago Road Sunday evening while they investigate the incident. Police are still determining if drugs and/or alcohol were considered a factor in the crash.