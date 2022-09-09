MILWAUKEE (NBC 26/WXYZ) — Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at her residence at Balmoral Castle. She was 96 years old.

As many people take a moment to look back on her life and legacy following her passing, it includes a moment in Midwest history when the British monarch visited the United States.

According to the Wisconsin Marine Historical Society, Her Majesty’s Yacht BRITANNIA, escorted by six destroyers, sailed past Milwaukee on July 7, 1959. The historical society said Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh were on board at the time.

Archive: In 1959, Queen Elizabeth II sailed Lake Michigan, past Milwaukee

Neither made an appearance during the approximate half-hour BRITANNIA was within sight of the city, the historical society said in a previous Facebook post. The royal armada was making its way from Chicago to Sault Ste. Marie, the historical society says. It was reversing the trek it had made a few days earlier when it sailed under the Mackinac Bridge.

At the time, Queen Elizabeth II was 33 years old and entering the seventh year of her reign. Her sailing past Milwaukee was part of a 45-day, 15,000-mile tour. She would visit all of the Canadian provinces and cruise the Great Lakes.

Elizabeth was the longest-reigning monarch in British history, serving over 70 years, surpassing Queen Victoria in 2015. She was also the longest-reigning female monarch in world history.

With her death, Elizabeth’s eldest son, King Charles, becomes the British monarch.