Dearborn to crack down on fireworks violations, issues youth curfew for holiday weekend

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The City of Dearborn is implementing a “zero-tolerance” fireworks safety enforcement and a new temporary youth curfew for the 4th of July holiday weekend.

The temporary 10 p.m. curfew will be in effect on Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 3, for anyone under 17, unless accompanied by an adult.

According to the city, the zero-tolerance fireworks safety policy is being put in place after years of “dangerous and reckless” fireworks incidents.

“The 4th of July is meant to be a collective, joyous celebration of national independence. As a community, we must ensure holiday activities do not result in tragic outcomes for local families, neighbors, and first responders,” said Dearborn Chief of Police Issa Shahin in a statement.

Here are additional rules they want the community to know ahead of the holiday weekend:

Permitted dates and times

Under both Michigan law and Dearborn city ordinances, consumer fireworks may only be ignited during a specific window of time surrounding the holiday.



Allowed dates: Monday, June 29 through Saturday, July 4

Allowed hours: 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.



According to Dearborn Police, discharging fireworks outside of these specific dates and times is strictly prohibited. Violators will face severe penalties, including steep fines, mandatory court appearances, and potential jail time. Police may also hold parents responsible for young residents’ dangerous behavior.

Location restrictions: keep it on your property

Fireworks can only be discharged within the boundaries of a resident's private property.



No spilling into streets: Fireworks and their resulting smoke and debris must not spill over private property lines into neighboring streets, homes, or yards.

Public property ban: It is illegal to use fireworks on any public property. This includes city streets, parks, schools, places of worship, or any other community organizations.

Trespassing penalty: Igniting fireworks on another person's or entity's property without explicit permission carries a mandatory $500 fine.

Additional rules for minors and parents



Age limit: It is strictly illegal for minors under the age of 18 to purchase or use fireworks.

Parental accountability: The City is explicitly asking parents to be responsible during the holiday period. Parents and guardians must know where their children are, who they are with, and what they are doing.

Consequences for violations: Juveniles found violating the fireworks ordinance, loitering, or breaking curfew will be detained and brought to the police station. Parents may also be issued misdemeanor tickets and citations for failing to fulfill parental responsibility.



Safety, sobriety, and enforcement

The Police Department will also be proactively patrolling local neighborhoods with dozens of extra officers to crack down on nuisance loitering and illegal firework usage.

