American Legion Post 200 in Taylor gets makeover from nearly 40 Lowe's volunteers

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Nearly 40 Lowe's employees spent Thursday renovating American Legion Post 200 in Taylor, giving the veterans' post a fresh look just in time for its annual family picnic this Sunday.

Volunteers painted, planted flowers, spread fresh mulch and installed a brand-new ceiling inside the outpost. The work also included renovations to the post's band stage and pavilion.

Vietnam veteran and Post Commander Ron Arnold said the support has been overwhelming.

"It's really overwhelming to see people step in and help because it's hard to get people to help today," Arnold said.

WXYZ Post makeover

Arnold said the post has needed attention for some time.

"The place has been run down for a long time and we're trying to get it back in order," Arnold said.

The project is part of Lowe's Hometowns, an initiative dedicated to repairing community spaces nationwide. Community Service Impact Ambassador LaDonna Moore said the company has a significant financial commitment behind the effort.

"The company is really moving towards donating $100 million across the company for the entire year, so, every year we donate money to the communities," Moore said.

For Joe Salter, a Lowe's employee and veteran, the day carried personal meaning.

WXYZ Post makeover

"This is a way that we can give back to the community and a smaller part of that community, which is our veterans," Salter said.

Salter said watching the effort come together was moving.

"Seeing my coworkers, my peers, the veterans out here in the community come together and have a common goal, and to see something done so quickly, it's heartwarming," Salter said.

American Legion Post 200 Senior Vice Commander Jeff Hannak, who played a key role in making the project happen, said the outpouring of support has been emotional.

WXYZ Post makeover

"Everything's falling into place today and it makes me very proud that there are people out there that want to help veterans in need or need improvement," Hannak said.

For the veterans of Post 200, the renovations are about more than new paint or fresh landscaping. They are a reminder that their service is still appreciated and that their community has not forgotten them.

Post members said they cannot wait to welcome the community and show off their newly renovated grounds at the annual family picnic this Sunday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

