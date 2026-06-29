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Livonia police shoot, kill man who allegedly pointed gun at officers following fire

Livonia Police Department
WXYZ
Livonia Police Department
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LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Livonia police say an officer shot and killed a 61-year-old man who allegedly pointed a handgun at officers on Sunday following a fire.

Police say they responded to the 20000 block of St. Francis Street on June 28 around 7 p.m. on the report of an explosion and fire.

After the fire was extinguished, police say they searched the home and found no one inside, but the homeowner was reportedly found in a neighbor’s backyard armed with a handgun.

Police say they spoke with the armed homeowner and attempted to negotiate, but he reportedly raised his gun toward officers. An officer fired, striking the man, police say.

The 61-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Michigan State Police is now investigating.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.

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