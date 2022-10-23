Watch Now
Inkster Fire Department investigating after 2 people died in house fire

Posted at 6:58 PM, Oct 23, 2022
INKSTER, Mich. — 2 people are dead after a house fire in Inkster, according to the city's fire department.

Officials say that on Friday just before 11 p.m., first responders were sent to fight a house fire in the 27000 block of Florence Street.

Firefighters at the scene found two people who were pronounced dead at the scene. They also determined that the fire smothered itself out.

The Inkster Fire Department says that the cause of the fire and the cause of death for the victims is still under investigation.

