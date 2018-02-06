7 Action News Investigation prompts probate law change, protects heirs

Lansing, MI - A 7 Action News investigation has now changed the law in Michigan. On Tuesday, Governor Rick Snyder signed the legislation that will increase protections in the law for heirs after a loved one dies.

Since November 2016, 7 Investigator Heather Catallo has been exposing several loopholes in the law that allowed real estate brokers and Attorney General-appointed lawyers called Public Administrators to open probate estates after a loved one dies. Catallo’s relentless reporting showed that Macomb County real estate broker Ralph Roberts and his company, Probate Asset Recovery, used that power from the courts to sell the homes and take thousands of dollars from the probate estate.

Since the 7 Investigators exposed this, Attorney General Bill Schuette has shut the practice down, and supported the changes to the law. Oakland County Sheriff’s detectives are also conducting a criminal investigation.

Oakland County Treasurer Andy Meisner and Oakland County Clerk Lisa Brown brought together a bi-partisan group of lawmakers to close the loopholes. Two bills sponsored by Rep. Jim Ellison (D-Royal Oak) and Rep. Jim Runestad (R-Highland Twp.) were signed into law Tuesday.

The new law gives heirs more time to open their own probate estates, before a Public Administrator can open the estate. Oversight of the probate estates is also increased, and so are notice requirements to the heirs.

The Michigan Probate Judges Association and the Probate lawyers committee opposed the increased accountability for the Public Administrator lawyers. Despite that opposition, the bills passed both the House and the Senate, and are now known as Public Act 13-14 of 2018.