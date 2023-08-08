Ann Arbor school board puts superintendent on notice she may be terminated

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — After the 7 Investigators exposed an assault of a special education student on an Ann Arbor school bus, the school board is now taking action. They voted to put their superintendent on notice that she could soon be terminated.

It was a stunning attack on a child: a school bus aide was caught on video slapping a special needs 2nd grader who was in a restraint harness. The 7 Investigators first reported in July that the boy’s mother is suing Ann Arbor Public Schools, alleging the leadership at Carpenter Elementary School covered up the assault for five weeks.

“Our job is to protect our kids. And the school didn't give me that chance because they hid it from me,” Jaime Nelson told 7 Investigator Heather Catallo in July.

The story prompted a group of nearly 100 parents to send a letter to Ann Arbor Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeanice Swift, demanding her resignation for this incident and other issues. The letter states “Many of our special education families have not felt safe in our district for some time.”

The letter also references allegations of “a racially hostile environment in our schools” and concerns about “an overall lack of leadership in addressing antisemitic incidents.”

“I’m here as a parent of an autistic 7-year-old. The conversation tonight should not be about loyalty to an administration. It is about an assault on a 7-year-old boy on AAPS property and the subsequent response once it was reported,” said a parent during the board meeting Monday night.

At the special meeting, the school board voted to send the superintendent a pre-termination noticethat’s required by her contract. They also voted to allow their attorney to enter into negotiations for a separation agreement with Dr. Swift.

“Based on the concerns, based on what I’ve heard, there should be a change in leadership,” said AAPS board president Rima Mohammad.

Parent Tamera Lewis says she also thinks AAPS needs a change in leadership.

“I believe they do. Because what has been happening and what has occurred is not okay. I feel like everyone deserves a right to an education in a safe environment,” said Lewis.

Lewis says her 6-year-old daughter has autism. Lewis says she had to make formal complaints after she alleges her daughter was hit in the mouth by a social worker at Carpenter Elementary School and improperly isolated from other students.

“If a school can allow something like that to happen to a special needs child, they should not even be a school – the whole entire staff there – they should be taken out and replaced,” said Lewis.

At the board meeting Monday night, Dr. Swift apologized for the bus assault of Jaime Nelson’s son and agreed to help with the transition in leadership.

“I will be dedicated to moving forward from this evening to a strong transition. This is what we owe our team, our students, and our families,” said Dr. Swift.

Some former board trustees spoke at the meeting and said the superintendent should not be terminated. The current school board president says no official decision has been made yet.

There will be another school board meeting on August 23, 2023.

