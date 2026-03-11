Boxing legend Tommy Hearns placed under guardianship and conservatorship

(WXYZ) — Boxing legend Tommy Hearns is now under guardianship and conservatorship.

Different sides of his family have claimed the champion boxer beloved in Detroit was being kept from them, and Adult Protective Services officials testified in court that they are looking into whether he’s been the victim of financial exploitation and alleged kidnapping by some relatives.

On Wedneseay, Oakland County Chief Probate Judge Pro Tempore Daniel A. O’Brien appointed Ronald Hearns, Tommy’s oldest son, as the sole guardian and conservator for his father. That means Ronald Hearns has the power to make all the medical and financial decisions for his father.

Tommy Hearns spoke exclusively to the 7 Investigators about the court battle.

“I’m fine. I want the world to know I’m doing fine. I feel good,” Hearns told 7 Investigator Heather Catallo.

This is a developing story. Stay with wxyz.com for more information.

