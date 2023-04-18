Community steps in to help special needs man save childhood home in guardianship battle

(WXYZ) — Christian Chambers has lived his whole life in a small house in Clarkston. His parents left Christian, who has Cerebral palsy, the home so he would always have a place to live. But his mom’s court-appointed guardian recently tried to sell that house.

Christian is a constant in Clarkston. The 50-year-old volunteers as a coach with the Clarkston High School football team and he’s well-known around town.

“He's been here 50 years. And this is where he wants to stay,” Christian’s brother, John Chambers told 7 Investigator Heather Catallo in October.

Last fall, the 7 Investigators showed you how Christian was devastated to learn that his mother’s court-appointed guardian was trying to sell the home.

Christian comforted by brother while discussing their story

“It's horrible to do this to anybody,” said John.

Several years ago, a judge appointed Attorney Jennifer Carney to be Doreen Chamber’s guardian, which means Carney has total say over Doreen’s medical and financial decisions. Christian’s brothers say their parents left the family home to Christian in a Special Needs trust. But a mix up with the deed prompted Carney to count the home as Doreen’s asset, so Carney entered into a purchase agreement to try to sell it. Christian’s trustee says just before Carney told the family Christian would need to find a new place to live, she brought a realtor through the home.

“Starts just wandering around the house, taking pictures, measuring, and I'm going, ‘What? What are you doing,’” said Trustee Ron Dunlap in October 2022.

According to court records, Carney billed Doreen’s estate $750 for that visit to the home. Records show she also billed $120 to sign the purchase agreement, even though legal experts say guardians are not allowed to sell property without court approval.

The Chambers family started an online fundraiser to help save Christian’s home and pay for improvements.

And after the 7 Investigators shared Christian’s story in October, legal experts stepped in to help Christian.

We’ve now obtained court records that show Carney and the family recently came to an agreement that will allow Christian to keep the home his parents left him.

The court records reveal, Carney will receive $9,300 as part of the settlement and will continue on as Doreen’s guardian without receiving further payment.

On Christian’s online fundraising page, the family issued a statement thanking the community for their generous support.

"GRATITUDE! There is no better word to sum up Christian’s heart for the Clarkston Community’s generosity and participation in the effort to save his home. IT WORKED! With your assistance and pro-bono legal counsel, Christian resolved his court battle and will be able to live out his days in his childhood home. This life-long Clarkston resident and community servant will continue to be able to walk through his backyard to “coach” on the sidelines of sporting events. He will still be able to attend and serve in Clarkston Community Church. And he will continue to share his hallmark smile with all those he meets.



Though we can all rejoice in the news that Christian’s home has been saved, work remains to make it more accessible and functional. To date, one of two bathrooms has been renovated and safety rails have been put up for Christian to safely navigate steps. New, more accessible kitchen cabinets will soon be installed thanks to the generosity of Drew’s Home of Clarkston. And Christian’s brother, John, has created a comfortable space for a future roommate to help offset household expenses.



With your continued support, Christian can ensure his house will be safe and accessible for the rest of his life. We are halfway to our goal so let’s keep the momentum going! If you would like to join the effort visit https://www.givesendgo.com/savechristianshome.



With deepest gratitude to the Clarkston Community,



Christian and family"





Donors gave more than $13,000 to help Christian. The family hopes donations can continue to come in to keep Christian’s home safe and easier to navigate. If you would like to help the Chambers family make additional accessibility improvements for Christian and a future roommate, you can give HERE.

The 7 Investigators called, texted and emailed the guardian, Jennifer Carney. So far she has not commented on the settlement in the case.

