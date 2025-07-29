As DTW begins using controversial landing system again, Dingell calls to suspend use of it

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A risky landing system first exposed by the 7 Investigators is being used yet again at Detroit Metro Airport, and sources tell WXYZ that Air Traffic Controllers were instructed to use it during Monday’s severe weather at DTW.

The 7 Investigators revealed in December that the U.S. Special Counsel sent a report to the president and to Congress about the issues with the Yankee Offset Localizer (ILS-Y) approach at Detroit Metro Airport.

In a press release at the time, Special Counsel Hampton Dellinger said, “the approach at issue may create a danger for landing aircraft and the flying public.”

Watch below: US Special Counsel: Metro Airport landing approach may create 'danger for landing aircraft and flying public'

Federal watchdog questions safety at DTW

Despite that, documents obtained by the 7 Investigators show that Detroit Metro Airport’s FAA management is using the ILS-Y while one of the airport’s runways is under construction for the next month.

The document states, “Y approach will be in use for this project in all weather conditions, unless the forecast to drop below approach below minimums.”

Watch below: 2022 report on DTW still using ILS-Y system

Detroit Metro Airport still using controversial landing system; new federal probe underway

At DTW, the planes on the western-most runway must approach at an angle, using the Instrument Landing System (ILS) Yankee Off Set Localizer. It’s an antenna system, but air traffic controllers say its placement at DTW results in the signal getting interrupted, especially when other planes taxi right in front of it.

Air traffic control sources tell the 7 Investigators that the ILS-Y was used starting Monday, including during severe weather that overwhelmed the airport and Romulus.

It had not previously been used in many months after scrutiny from the U.S. Special Counsel.

The new memo also instructs controllers to work more than one position for the approach, something veteran controllers say is risky and allegedly was an issue during the horrific mid-air collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) that killed 67 people in January.

Watch below: Whistleblower speaks out again about unsafe DTW landing system

Whistleblower speaks out again about unsafe DTW landing system that's still being used

The 7 Investigators reached out to Rep. Debbie Dingell after learning that Metro Airport was scheduled to use the Yankee Off Set Localizer starting July 28, 2025.

Dingell had sent a letter to the FAA in December, asking for more information about the practice.

On Tuesday, Dingell sent another letter to FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford requesting answers about “serious safety concerns surrounding the use of the Instrument Landing System Yankee approach” at DTW. Dingell’s letter from December went unanswered.

“I'm going to call the Chair of the Transportation Committee. I'm going to do everything I can to raise attention. I did talk to the DOT Secretary a couple of months ago, and he knows that one of the first unfortunate accidents that happened after he got sworn in was Reagan, and he knows what we've got to get. We have to get the money to update the equipment in FAA towers. And I'm going to call upon my Republican and Democratic colleagues that we can't play political games with this. We have make flying safe in this country,” Dingell told 7 Investigator Heather Catallo.

Watch below: ‘It’s a safety issue.’ Questions raised about GPS-based landing systems at US airports following 7 Investigators' report

‘It’s a safety issue.’ Questions raised about GPS-based landing systems at US airports following 7 Investigators' report

The 7 Investigators reached out to the FAA about the new use of the ILS-Y, and they sent us this statement:

“The FAA is reviewing data and safety assessments of the ILS-Y approach at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW). We continue to engage directly with stakeholders and remain committed to the safety of the flying public at DTW and across the National Airspace System, and implement mitigations as needed. Should further safety enhancements be identified, we will take prompt action.”

Dingell also called for the FAA to take action on the system at DTW.

"I urge you to suspend use of the ILS-Y approach at DTW until these issues are fully addressed, and to provide a comprehensive update on the steps FAA will take to ensure that this system operates with the highest safety standards," her letter to the FAA reads.

You can read Dingell's entire letter below



Rep. Dingell letter to FAA over DTW's use of ILS-Y by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd