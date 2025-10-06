(WXYZ) — He’s a developer turned public official and his tenure as one of the people in charge of the Road Commission of Oakland County has hit some speed bumps. Recently, an independent investigation found that James Esshaki violated workplace violence rules for threatening a road commission employee. And that has some calling for his removal.

Watch Heather's investigation in the video player below:

‘He should be removed.’ Road commissioner facing backlash for ‘threat of violence’

The Road Commission of Oakland County is separate from county government, but the Oakland County Commissioners are the ones who appoint the road commissioners. That means they’re the only ones who can remove a road commissioner.

In January, the Oakland County Board of Commissioners voted to appoint Esshaki as a road commissioner. But by June, Esshaki was accused of threatening to fight with a road commission employee.

Related Story: Oakland County road commissioner accused of making threats, wasting millions

Oakland County road commissioner accused of making threats, wasting millions

“Why did you threaten a road commission employee?” 7 Investigator Heather Catallo asked Esshaki after a public meeting in July.

“No comment,” said Esshaki.

The Birmingham developer has also come under fire for voting to stop the construction of the road commission’s new headquarters after millions of taxpayer dollars had already been spent.

“Are you qualified to be in this position overseeing taxpayer money?” Catallo asked Esshaki.

“Absolutely. Thank you,” said Esshaki.

“I was surprised when he made the threat. I was just like, you're supposed to be a commissioner that I'm supposed to look up to,” said Walter Mersino Jr..

Mersino is a foreman who has worked for the Road Commission of Oakland County for 35 years. Meeting minutes show Mersino is one of several long-time employees who spoke out during an April public meeting, questioning Esshaki about why he supported canceling the plans for the new building.

Mersino says later, when he was on a job site in Bloomfield Township with a co-worker in June, Esshaki suddenly showed up and challenged him to a fight.

“He got to the point where he said, well, this guy here can leave and me and you can go behind the trees and settle this,” said Mersino. Mersino says he did not want to jeopardize his job, but when he tried to leave the situation, he says Esshaki called him a “little girl” for leaving.

WXYZ Walter Mersino Jr.

Mersino filed a police report and an incident report with the road commission. All road commission employees are required to report any threats of violence, according to their work policies.

An outside lawyer was brought in to investigate and recently issued an extensive report. After interviewing nine witnesses, attorney Heidi Hudson determined, “Mr. Esshaki engaged in behavior and made comments that constituted a threat of violence, and which constituted intimidation and harassment.” Hudson also wrote in her report, “Many witnesses expressed concern about retaliation from Mr. Esshaki, indicating they did not know if he had the ability to interfere with their employment.”

In the report that was shared with the road commission, the Oakland County Board of Commissioners, and Oakland County’s Corporation Counsel in early September, Hudson also said, “As a Road Commissioner [Esshaki] holds a position of power over Mr. Mersino. Arguably he should be held to a higher standard of behavior, but at a minimum he should follow the applicable workplace conduct policy.”

Records show Esshaki declined to be interviewed for that outside investigation, with his lawyer saying he would not “dignify the baseless accusations made against him” and referred to the investigation into the workplace policy violation as a “waste of tax-payer money!”

After previously telling the 7 Investigators he did not make a threat, Esshaki did write an apology letter, which the road commission’s clerk was asked to read at a recent meeting.

“The entire situation was unfortunate and regrettable. Obviously, tensions were elevated. I extend a sincere public apology to Mr. Mersino. I also apologize to any other person I upset by my actions. Moving forward, it is my goal to set a new standard of civility and professionalism. For my part, I accept responsibility for any words or actions that may have been perceived as offensive or threatening. My intent is to serve the citizens of Oakland County to the best of my ability, always placing the interests of those traversing our roads at the forefront. Sincerely, James Esshaki, Road Commission for Oakland County Vice Chairman.”

“So he didn't have the class to read himself,” said Mersino.

Mersino was not present at that board meeting when the letter was read and says Esshaki did not apologize to him directly.

“That was it,” said Mersino. “It's a joke. All he's doing is trying to save face… He should be removed. If I was to do that to another employee that I work with, I would be fired. There's no tolerance for that in our workplace.”

Mersino says Esshaki’s threat is even more intimidating since the road commissioner is also a part-time Oakland County Sheriff’s Office marine deputy.

“So, who's to say I’m not running into this guy on a lake somewhere?” said Mersino.

“I’m on a lake with my friends on a boat, I run into him, and now he's in uniform-- how's that interaction going to go?”

A sheriff’s office spokesman told the 7 Investigators, “We did a preliminary review at the time of the incident and determined then that James Esshaki was not armed and did not represent the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Upon review of the Road Commission for Oakland County report, we are now investigating his off-duty conduct.”

“He's an appointed official and represents the county,” said Commissioner Michael Spisz (R-Oxford), the Oakland County Commission Minority Caucus Chair. “It's a concern to me that anybody would go to a site and actually confront somebody and actually threaten them.”

WXYZ Commissioner Michael Spisz

Commissioner Spisz says he would like Oakland County Commission Chair David Woodward to start talking with the board about Esshaki’s future.

“As of right now there is no plan to have a discussion about anything that was reported in that report,” said Commissioner Spisz.

“Have you asked for a discussion?” asked Catallo.

“I have,” said Spisz. “I've asked the chairman of the board and I've asked the chairman of the [Legislative Affairs and Government Operations] committee itself.”

Commissioner Kristen Nelson (D-Sylvan Lake) first raised concerns about Esshaki’s appointment at the board’s Legislative Affairs and Government Operations (LAGO) Committee in January.

On Monday, she issued this statement:

“Mr. Esshaki’s written apology does not erase the intimidation employees experienced, fear of retaliation, or rebuild a safe workplace. The Board of Commissioners has a duty to hold appointees accountable and protect the integrity of our government. Accepting his apology sends the wrong message: that misconduct can be excused with words instead of consequences. Employees deserve real protections backed by action, and removing Mr. Esshaki is the only appropriate course of action.

Mr. Esshaki’s behavior highlights the dangers of abandoning a transparent appointment process. Chairman Woodward has bypassed that process since 2023, appointing both McPherson and Esshaki without applications or interviews. When appointments are made for political reasons instead of merit, employees are left unprotected, and the public loses confidence. Removing Mr. Esshaki is about safeguarding employees, restoring public trust, and making sure appointments reflect accountability, not politics.”

The 7 Investigators have asked Chair Woodward and his board media liaisons what the commission plans to do with the investigation into Esshaki on September 20, 2025 and again Monday October 6, 2025. They have not responded.

A spokesman for County Executive David Coulter told us this: “Under state law, the authority to appoint or remove Road Commissioners rests solely with the Board of Commissioners. It will be up to the Board to determine any next steps.”

The County LAGO committee that could start that conversation about Esshaki’s future meets Tuesday morning at 9am.

Meanwhile, the 7 Investigators have called, emailed and texted James Esshaki for comment. So far, he has not responded.

If you have a story for Heather Catallo please email her at hcatallo@wxyz.com

