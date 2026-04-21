Hearing set for Monday in recall effort against Oakland County Commission Chair Dave Woodward

(WXYZ) — A hearing has been set in the recall effort that’s underway against Oakland County Commission Chair Dave Woodward. On Monday, April 27, 2026, a three-person panel will review the petition language submitted by the group “I Am Oakland County.”

Woodward has come under fire for his consulting work with private companies like Sheetz, and earlier this month, hundreds of Oakland County voters shouted him down at a packed meeting where they say Woodward and other commissioners refused to let them speak before a crucial vote.

Related Story: Oakland County Commission Chair Dave Woodward faces recall effort

Recall effort launches against Oakland County Commission chair Dave Woodward

On April 8, the Oakland County Board of Commissioners approved a Flock drone trial agreement, despite protests from many county residents who said they did not want the deal to go through for several reasons.

The 7 Investigators were the first to report that Woodward (D-Royal Oak) traveled to Flock headquarters in Atlanta last fall, which other county leaders say Woodward did not reveal prior to his vote on the drone contract. Woodward confirmed to the 7 Investigators that Flock paid for his trip.

Now some voters are mobilizing to try to recall Woodward from his elected position in District 1, which includes parts of Royal Oak, Birmingham and Troy.

Troy Residents Mike Flores and Justine Galbraith are organizing the “I Am Oakland County” recall campaign.

“Having them take the vote before… they had to hear from any of us just felt really disdainful, and it was just kind of an egregious subversion of democracy,” said Galbraith. “Decisions that affect millions of people should not be made this way. So, it's a big deal.”

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“I think what constituents are saying is that yes, we do deserve a voice. We want to be heard at every level. And since we weren't heard on April 8th, this is the step that the process allows us to do to make sure that our voices are being heard,” said Flores.

On Monday at 1:30 p.m., the Oakland County Board of Election Commissioners will meet to review the recall petition language that Flores and Galbraith submitted to the county. The public meeting will be held in the Oakland County Elections Division Board of Canvassers/Training Room on the first floor in the West Wing Extension, 1200 N. Telegraph Road in Pontiac.

The election commissioners are designated by statute, and include the county Clerk, Treasurer and Chief Probate Judge. Their job at the hearing is to look at the language that’s been proposed for the recall petitions to determine if it’s factual, clear, and easy for voters to understand. County officials say they do not make any determinations as to whether there’s been any wrongdoing on the part of the elected official facing recall.

The meeting is open to the public. If the recall language is approved, Woodward will have the opportunity to appeal the decision to the circuit court before the petition can move forward with signature gathering.

Woodward previously told the 7 Investigators the recall effort was a “ridiculous” stunt, and said in a statement, “I’m proud to champion Democratic values and deliver real results for our community, and my colleagues and I remain focused on boosting incomes for working households, protecting the most vulnerable among us, and ensuring our communities are healthy and safe. Their efforts will not be a distraction from our work in Oakland County as we continue to respond to the needs of our residents, protect public safety, and expand opportunities for all families.”

When asked about Flock paying for his trip to Atlanta, Woodward said this:

“The job of an elected official is to make informed decisions in the best interest of my community, so I do my homework and I do my research. I was invited to attend a meeting with the leadership of Oakland County Sheriff’s Office to learn more about the service. It was an opportunity to better understand the technology and address my privacy concerns directly with the company’s senior leadership. We also visited a local police department that’s currently using this tool and spoke with the police chief and his staff about its effectiveness in supporting public safety.”

Even though last fall Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter announced he wanted greater financial disclosure and transparency, Coulter’s spokesman would not comment on Woodward’s paid trip to Flock headquarters.

Coulter did issue a statement backing Woodward on the recall attempt:

“I oppose this recall effort. It’s a distraction from the important work we’ve accomplished for our residents. In close partnership with the Board of Commissioners and Chair Woodward, we've brought home real results for Oakland County -- like expanding affordable housing and public transit, reducing medical and student loan debt, addressing access to mental and physical health, supporting low-income mothers and newborn babies, reducing homelessness, helping small businesses grow, investing in main streets across the county including in our county seat of Pontiac, expanding access to county parks, and so much more.”

