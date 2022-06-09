How Ryan Kelley brought his fringe positions into the GOP mainstream

(WXYZ) — Only a few years ago, Ryan Kelley would have been considered a candidate on the extreme fringes of the Michigan Republican party.

But in the era of Donald Trump, the real estate broker has worked his way into the mainstream, even leading a recent poll of Republican candidates for Governor.

Kelley grew up in West Michigan and, in his short time on the political stage, has proven himself a political firebrand.

He protested the removal of Confederate statues in the state, including in his hometown.

Kelley falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen, stressing in YouTube videos that Donald Trump was the true winner.

“We will prove what happened in 2020 was not a fair, valid election” Kelley said.

He has also advocated for the imprisonment of the state’s elected Democratic leaders.

“Gretchen Whitmer, Dana Nessel and Jocelyn Benson are felons and should be arrested and put in prison,” he said in another YouTube video.

Earlier this year, at a meeting of poll watchers, Kelley encouraged volunteers to unplug voting machines if they deemed it necessary.

“If you see something you don’t like happening with the machines, if you see something going on...unplug it from the wall!” he said.

Kelley has also resisted any form of gun control, making his views clear in a 2021 video.

“I’m sorry (President) Joe (Biden), it says ‘Shall not be infringed! Shall not be infringed!’ It doesn’t say this kind you can have, this kind you can’t!”

