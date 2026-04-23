‘It’s embarrassing.’ Local leader blasts Oakland County, says lack of transparency is costing taxpayers

(WXYZ) — The 7 Investigators were the first to tell you about the fight for transparency by some local leaders, as they demand information from Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter and the board of commissioners. On Thursday, that push for transparency continued, as one local leader says county officials are still stonewalling him.

Watch Heather Catallo's video report:

Local leader blasts Oakland Co., says lack of transparency is costing taxpayers

The clock is ticking for Orion Township because they need to ask their taxpayers for more money to pay for the Oakland County Sheriff's Office to protect their community.

But Orion Township’s supervisor says Oakland County is still refusing to share crucial information with his township that he needs for an upcoming millage, and now he’s alleging the county is costing the taxpayers by not being transparent.

“I drove three hours, left a meeting early so I could sit here and get timed out again while every single one of you continues to not act,” said Supervisor Chris Barnett.

Related Story: Orion Township leaders take fight for transparency to Board of Commissioners meeting

Orion Twp. leaders take fight for transparency to Board of Commissioners meeting

Once again, Barnett says he’s been forced to take his fight for information to the public comment section of yet another Oakland County commission meeting.

“You are all paid, every one of you, even if you don’t have a sheriff’s contract to hold these people accountable and hold yourselves accountable to the actions you take,” said Barnett during the public comment section of Thursday’s Oakland County Commission Finance Committee meeting.

Barnett says after Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter’s financial team recommended massive rate increases for the 12 communities that contract with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office for police services back in 2024, local leaders were promised updated actual rate information by the end of 2025.

“How long have you been asking for a meeting with Executive Coulter?” asked 7 Investigator Heather Catallo.

“Since November of ‘24 when this first happened,” said Barnett earlier this month.

Related Story: Official says Oakland County leaders refuse to meet on new sheriff contracts

Official says Oakland County leaders refuse to meet on new sheriff contracts

Barnett says he’s asked Coulter at least eight times for a meeting to get the actual costs for policing. Frustrated, he says he filed a Freedom of Information Act request (FOIA) for the information.

When a meeting was finally scheduled later this month, Barnett says he was blocked again.

“County Executive Coulter called me and said, I have a choice. I can either get the Freedom of Information Act information or I can have a meeting, I can't have both,” said Barnett. “We are the government. This isn't my business. This isn't Dave Coulter or [Commission Chair] Dave Woodward's business. This is the people's business, this is the people’s money. And so I am still blown away by that phone call and by that choice I was given and then by the cancellation of the meeting that was already accepted and scheduled in the books, boom, canceled. I'm blown away.”

Barnett says he and other township supervisors have also been asking County Commission chair Dave Woodward and other commissioners for help getting the actual sheriff’s contract costs, but he says the commission is not responding either.

“I would implore you—my last ask—we have a FOIA request," said Barnett after his three minutes for public comment ended.

He was interrupted by Commissioner Angela Powell (D-Pontiac), “Thank you Mr. Barnett—our chair said thank you.”

“You have no other meeting after this—this is so disrespectful,” said Barnett.

“We have other people that are here for public comment,” said Powell.

“One other person,” said Barnett. The other attendee offered to wait, but Powell cut Barnett off.

“It's embarrassing that that's the leadership we have. It's embarrassing that a county executive won't take a meeting with one of those 62 communities that works with them,” Barnett told Catallo after the committee meeting. “People need to know and people need to be pounding their fists, sending emails, coming to these meetings and demanding people do the jobs they're getting paid very well to do.”

In a statement, Oakland County Public Information Office Bill Mullan said, “We have been providing Supervisor Barnett with information on a rolling basis and will continue to do so. The information he seeks is detailed and data-intensive and we are ensuring accuracy and completeness. We have communicated both the process and timeline to him. As we have told him, the remaining requested materials are expected to be in his hands by April 30.”

Supervisor Barnett says Orion Township’s FOIA was due on April 15th and the information provided so far is inaccurate. He said his team caught a $111,000 mistake that has been confirmed by the sheriff’s office.

Barnett also says they love and appreciate the service the sheriff’s office provides, and their issue is not with the OCSO.

If you have a story for Heather Catallo please email her at hcatallo@wxyz.com

