Judge keeps Orion Township lawsuit against Oakland County alive; wants sides to get in a room and solve it

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The 7 Investigators were the first to tell you about the fight for transparency by one local leader who says Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter and his administration have been refusing to give his township key information.

Watch Heather Catallo's video report:

Judge won't dismisses Orion Township's lawsuit against Oakland County

After months of Orion Township asking for meetings with the county about the cost of their sheriff’s contracts, on Wednesday a judge also asked the county to meet with the township to resolve this fight, saying she thought the taxpayers would appreciate that.

The public records battle between Orion Township and Oakland County has been brewing for months.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Orion Township leaders take fight for transparency to Oakland County Board of Commissioners meeting

Orion Twp. leaders take fight for transparency to Board of Commissioners meeting

On Wednesday, the county tried to get Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Mary Ellen Brennan to toss out Orion’s lawsuit over public financial records for the cost of the township’s sheriff’s services, arguing the county gave the township all the records they have.

“There’s no financial information that’s been redacted or withheld,” said attorney Lindsey Johnson during the court hearing, who the county hired as outside counsel on the lawsuit.

But Orion Township’s lawyer argued the township is still missing critical financial information.

“It’s an important matter for Orion Twp and it’s taxpayers to determine whether or not these were actual costs that were paid,” said attorney Dan Kelly.“All of the information that was provided to us, [our budget director] went through it and found what we believe is a discrepancy of $1.2 million between what the documents show were the cost to the township, and what we were actually charged. That discrepancy has never been explained or shown by any documents produced.”

Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett says this all started in late 2024 when Oakland County dramatically raised prices for the 12 communities who contract with the sheriff’s office for police services. Oakland County sets the rates for all of the communities that use the sheriff’s deputies for police services.



PREVIOUS REPORT: Local leader blasts Oakland Co., says lack of transparency is costing taxpayers

Local leader blasts Oakland Co., says lack of transparency is costing taxpayers

Barnett says their costs increased 36% with less than a month to the start of their new fiscal year.

“We have no option to start our own police department. It's not on the table, nor would we, because we love the sheriff's office and the professional service they provide us. But what the county should be doing is helping us understand-- first my township board and then every resident -- this is why the costs have gone up. And that's what they promised us they would do a year and a half ago, and they still haven't done it for us,” Barnett told 7 Investigator Heather Catallo.

Barnett says he’s been trying to meet with County Executive David Coulter and his team for months to figure out the actual costs – not just allocated costs – for the sheriff’s contracts.

“That's all we've been asking for from day one. We still are completely willing and able,” said Barnett.

Instead, Barnett says he had to file a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, which resulted in what Barnett calls a threat from the county executive.

“He essentially threatened me, either you can have a meeting with us, or you can have your FOIA answers; you can't have both. And I still have a problem with that. I think that that's playing games with things we shouldn't be playing games with,” said Barnett.

On Wednesday morning, Judge Brennan refused the county’s request to dismiss the lawsuit. And then she too asked the county if they would meet with Orion Township.

“Big picture, we’re all public servants -- this court included,” said Judge Brennan. "Are they willing to sit in a conference room and try to problem solve this?”

“I can certainly ask,” said Johnson, attorney for the County.

“The taxpayers would appreciate it, I’m sure,” said Judge Brennan.

Instead of using staff attorneys, the county hired outside lawyers at $235 an hour for the FOIA lawsuit. In the past, those lawyers have donated at least $22,795 to Coulter’s campaign.

Barnett calls the use of the outside lawyers a waste of taxpayer money.

“You have people you're paying on staff, and instead you use outside counsel. And all we wanted was a meeting. We could have had our attorneys meet if they didn't want to meet with me. I offered that from the beginning,” said Barnett. "I think there needs to be great public scrutiny for how this entire situation has been handled, and it's been totally mishandled.”

The 7 Investigators have reached out to Oakland County to see if they plan to meet with Orion Township, as the judge requested. So far, we have not heard back.