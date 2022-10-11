Neighbors fighting plan to burn PFAs in Warren incinerator

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Neighbors in Macomb County want to know why the city of Warren is considering a plan to burn waste with the cancer-causing forever chemicals known as PFAS in it.

So far, the State of Michigan has told the city they can’t do it. But some Warren officials say it’s the best option for the taxpayers and the environment.

It’s no secret the Mayor of Warren and a large portion of the council do not get along, and now some council members are upset because of what was in the fine print of a deal recently passed: a plan to burn PFAS. And that plan even has people in surrounding communities worried.

“I've got enough to worry about as a dad, I do not want any harm to come to my kids,” said Matthew Smith.

Smith just wants to keep his family healthy. The chemist and father of 3 is a Sterling Heights resident. He lives just 2 miles from the Warren wastewater treatment plant (located near 14 Mile and Van Dyke).

Now Smith is concerned that his neighboring city is considering a plan to upgrade their incinerator and burn waste that contains PFAS.

“That material, if it did fall out, that's accumulating in the soil, the plants-- the things that my family are playing on,” Smith told 7 Investigator Heather Catallo.

“The risk is that people would be exposed either through the deposition or through the emissions from these incinerators,” said Denise Trabbic-Pointer, a Toxics and Remediation Specialist with the Sierra Club’s Michigan Chapter.

“It's just insidious. It's detrimental to everybody's health, and certainly to children and women of childbearing years,” said Trabbic-Pointer.

Last week, members of Warren’s city council say they learned that Mayor Jim Fouts’ administration had taken the State of Michigan to court without telling the council.

“The process is that city council has the authority to start a lawsuit. Not the administration, not the mayor,” said Warren City Council President Patrick Green.

Green says he now believes the city’s administration snuck this project past the council back in May.

“It was a one-page letter and it said, we want to apply for a grant, and we want to get money to improve our facilities and there's grant money available. And we said, ‘Great, go get the money,” said Green.

Green says the council was never supplied a 254-page document that outlines the true intent of the nearly $75 million plan: to burn waste containing PFAS.