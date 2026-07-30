ROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s been 10 years since Ally Brueger was shot to death in broad daylight during her afternoon run in northern Oakland County.

Watch Heather's story in the video player below:

New effort underway to solve decade-old murder of Oakland County jogger Ally Brueger

While her parents continue to search for answers, there’s a new effort underway to help detectives solve this murder mystery.

As a nurse, Ally spent her life helping others. She was the president of her nursing school class, a creative writer, a distance runner and a devoted daughter.

“I'm Ally's voice. Ally can't speak for herself. I'm her mother. And I'm still her mother. It's my responsibility to not stand down,” said Nikki Brueger, Ally’s mother.

Ally’s life was cut short on July 30, 2016, as she jogged down Fish Lake Road in Rose Twp. On a sunny Saturday, someone fired five shotgun shots at close range, killing the petite 31-year-old.

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Several suspects have been polygraphed, and search warrants have been executed, but still there have been no breaks in the case.

Now some Western Michigan University criminal justice students have teamed up with the Michigan State Police Cold Case Unit to re-examine every inch of Ally’s case.

“They are going through each individual page of the case file multiple times,” said Dr. Ashlyn Kuersten, Director of Western’s Cold Case Program.

Kuersten says six students competed for the chance to be on the team to review the 4,700 pages of Ally’s Michigan State Police file and try to help solve the case.

“They're being allowed to look at a cold homicide case and help the detective learn about the case,” said Kuersten. “They are under strict confidentiality requirements, not only while they're in the program for this semester, but also after they leave the program.”

Kuersten says in May the students started digitizing the file, creating documents that are easily searchable by the MSP’s cold case detectives. They also reviewed 90 CD’s full of interviews and photos, and created a detailed timeline of Ally’s final hours alive.

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“They did deep dives on four people of particular interest to the detectives,” said Kuersten. “The digitized case file that the students create is really handy for the detective to keep on his tablet or phone while he's in the field. You can imagine how helpful it would be to have all 4,700 pages of Ally's case file right at his fingertips as he's interviewing somebody.”

Not only do the students give detectives a fresh set of eyes on 10 years’ worth of case material, Kuersten says they have the time to give Ally’s case their undivided attention.

“Unlike professionals who have a thousand different demands on their time, my students come into our computer lab every morning of work for their 15 hours of work. They don't have a cell phone with them. They don't have their own tablets or laptops. They are focused just on Ally's case for that entire workday,” said Kuersten.

Kuersten’s WMU student team has helped solve eight cold cases, and she hopes their work on Ally’s case will lead to the next arrest.

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“We know somebody saw something; they just have not come forward,” said Kuersten.

Ally’s parents are hoping for that as well.

“Not a day goes by that we don’t think of our beloved daughter Ally. And this ten year anniversary is no different than the past nine. The pain and loss are the same. We have no closure and no peace. We feel that someone has information, and we hope that they come forward or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers. Our daughter’s life was snatched away and she deserves justice!” said Nikki and Franz Brueger in a statement.

Crime Stoppers and the ATF are offering a $20,000 reward in this case.

You can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP or you can reach out to the Michigan State Police detective on the case at msp-coldcase@michigan.gov

