New podcast 'Baby Broker' details adoption fraud scheme exposed by 7 Investigators

(WXYZ) — It was a nationwide adoption fraud scheme first exposed by the 7 Investigators. A Macomb County mom has been behind bars since 2019 for her admitted role in the fraud, but that’s about to change. As Tara Lynn Lee prepares to move from federal prison to a halfway house, a new podcast is set to be released that details the case that’s captured the attention of so many.

“It's created a lot of anxiety, a lot of depression,” said Teresa Matheny about her experience with Lee and Always Hope Adoption.

Related report: 'I hate her.' Tara Lee's transfer to Michigan angers adoption scheme victims

'I hate her.' Tara Lee's transfer to Michigan angers adoption scheme victims

Matheny says it breaks her heart to know that her son’s adoption story was part of a massive FBI investigation into Lee.

“Betrayal. Deep-rooted trauma. I only knew her for nine months, and she caused a lot of damage,” said Cortney Edmond.

Edmond tried to add to her family by adopting through Lee but says instead her family lost about $23,000 and gained a lot of heartache.

“I'm not going to stop until something happens in the adoption world so that this can't happen again,” said Edmond.

Federal prosecutors say Lee left a trail of financial and emotional devastation across 24 states, taking in $2.1 million from 160 couples hoping to adopt.

Related story: Meet the mothers who helped bring down Tara Lee for adoption scheme

The mothers who helped bring down Tara Lee for adoption scheme.

As part of her guilty plea, the 43-year-old from New Haven admitted that she made up fake birth mothers, told adoptive couples that babies had died when they never existed, and double matched couples with the same birth moms.

The feds say Lee also pocketed money provided by families like the Mathenys that was supposed to be used to help birth mothers stay safe and healthy.

“I saw firsthand what she did to our birth mom. And I'm very passionate about it. I never want this to happen again,” said Matheny.

That’s why Matheny and Edmond say they participated in a new podcast called Baby Broker.

Sony Music Entertainment and Perfect Cadence Productions created the podcast that takes a deep dive into the Tara Lee case, first exposed by the 7 Investigators. The podcast will be released to subscribers Saturday, and it will be more widely released on Monday, February 3, 2025.

Meanwhile, Lee has filed a new motion with the court asking for compassionate release from prison.

Her former attorney tells the 7 Investigators that Lee injured her ankle a few years ago which has healed badly. But legal experts say compassionate release is rarely granted for health conditions like Lee’s.

“Typically, it was only people with terminal illnesses or that were close to death because they were old,” said Mark Chutkow, the former Criminal Division Chief for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Detroit.

Lee told the court in her motion that she knows her behavior was “egregious” and expressed remorse. The women who say Lee’s actions changed their lives forever are not buying it.

“Do you think that she's remorseful?” asked Catallo.

“Absolutely not. She's not remorseful at all. Not one bit. She's not remorseful,” said Matheny. “This is Tara trying to manipulate her way out of it again. She has been trying to get out of prison since she was put in.”

Related report: "She's a monster." Couple says Tara Lee deserves no leniency in adoption scheme

'She’s a monster.' Couple says Tara Lee deserves no leniency in adoption scheme

According to federal authorities, on Tuesday, February 4, Lee is scheduled to be moved from a prison in Alabama to a halfway house near Detroit. She will still be in federal custody, but she will have a lot more freedom than she did behind bars.

Meanwhile, Lee’s victims say they will continue to push for national adoption law changes to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

If you have a story for Heather Catallo please email her at hcatallo@wxyz.com

