Oakland Co. commission head defends Sheetz side job, denies conflict of interest

(WXYZ) — He’s one of the most powerful public officials in metro Detroit—so why is he working for a private company that’s trying to do business in cities across the region?

Families across metro Detroit have been speaking out against Sheetz during public comment at city council and commission meetings for months. The Pennsylvania-based gas station chain wants to add 50 to 60 stores in southeast Michigan, but Sheetz has been feeling the heat with some communities saying no.

And in the audience at some of those public meetings, you can find Oakland County Commission Chair Dave Woodward.

Some local leaders say the mere presence of the commission chair at public meetings about Sheetz development can be intimidating for elected officials and potentially influence their decisions. Woodward denies that his presence is an influence.

During the January Farmington Hills City Council meeting, the Royal Oak Democrat is seen sitting next to a Sheetz real estate manager. In a video provided to the 7 Investigators by people in attendance, Woodward was also spotted in February at a Royal Oak public hearing on another Sheetz development that was later approved.

In the video, Woodward is asked if he is a paid consultant by Sheetz.

At the time, Woodward did not confirm that he’s getting paid by the gas station chain, and can be seen waving his hand, telling the person asking him questions to shush.

Woodward and Sheetz have now both confirmed that Woodward has been working as a consultant for Sheetz for more than a year.

Nick Ruffner, public affairs manager at Sheetz, issued the following statement regarding Woodward:

Dave Woodward serves as an ambassador for Sheetz in Southeast Michigan, helping to share our story and vision with local leaders and the public. In this role, Dave has provided guidance on local government processes, supported our understanding of community needs, and made key introductions to business, civic, and community leaders across Southeast Michigan. He has been working with Sheetz for just over a year.



We want to emphasize that Sheetz is not engaged in any business, applications, or requests before the Oakland County Board of Commissioners. From the outset, we recognized the importance of maintaining a clear line between Dave’s public service and this part-time advisory role. We proactively took steps to ensure that no conflicts of interest exist and continue to uphold that commitment.



At Sheetz, we are deeply committed to being a responsible community partner. As a family-owned company guided by strong values and a deep respect for community integrity, we believe it is essential to work alongside local civic and business leaders to strengthen the ties that make our presence meaningful. We believe in fair competition that raises the bar by delivering high-quality made-to-order food, a clean and safe environment, and the best possible service for every customer.





We are proud of the work we are doing to become part of the fabric of metro Detroit, not just as a business, but as a neighbor who supports the region’s long-term success. We actively seek out relationships with those who share our mission of driving inclusive growth and prosperity across Southeast Michigan.

Anthony Bartolotta is the Waterford Township Supervisor. He takes issue with Woodward's side gig.

"I don't think what Dave Woodward is doing is ethical, it's just, it is not," said Bartolotta.

Bartolotta says Woodward called him a few months ago to set up a meeting with Sheetz.

"He came to town hall here, we went to the conference room, and he discussed the plans, you know, Sheetz wanted to come in here, telling me how good Sheetz was," he said.

Bartolotta says Sheetz is looking to develop this property on Highland Road, so he referred Woodward and the Sheetz representative to his city’s planning department. He also told us the Sheetz representative at the Waterford meeting appears to be the same man seen next to Woodward at the Farmington Hills City Council meeting.

"You want to get along with all your fellow elected officials in the county. So, I was open to meeting with [Woodward]," said Bartolotta.

"Did he say to you when he set up the meeting or at the meeting, I'm not here in my official role?" asked 7 Investigator Heather Catallo.

"No, he never said that. He never said that at all," said Bartolotta. "Everybody knows who Dave Woodward is. But what shocked me is that he came as a consultant for Sheetz. You know, I just ... didn't feel right."

Woodward’s consulting work is one of the reasons why Oakland County Commissioners Kristen Nelson (D-Waterford) and Charlie Cavell (D-Ferndale) say they introduced resolutions to establish financial disclosures for public officials, a board of ethics for the county, and a whistleblower protection policy. But they say those resolutions appear to have stalled.

"I think it's outrageous. The people have a right to know if the person that they have elected has personal conflicts of interest ... it’s a perfect example of why Oakland County needs financial disclosure," said Nelson.

"So in a matter of a couple weeks, we could have passed these things and had sunlight be the disinfectant that we need for good government, but that didn't happen," said Cavell.

Woodward says he isn’t hiding that Sheetz is a client of his consulting company, Woodward and Associates.

"I'm a big fan of the product and I'm happy to provide part-time advisory support for their growth in Michigan," said Woodward.

"Isn't that a conflict of interest for you as an elected official?" asked 7 Investigator Heather Catallo.

"Absolutely not. There is no conflict. I have never voted on a Sheetz proposal. I will never vote on a Sheetz proposal. If ever in the future there was an issue that came up that was a conflict, I would recuse myself," he said.

"But have you ever used any of your influence as the head of this commission to make anything happen for Sheetz?" asked Catallo.

"Well, like I said, my role as a county commissioner is a part-time role, and I have other work outside that. And so my mere presence, I don't believe, actually does that," said Woodward.

Woodward would not tell me how much Sheetz is paying him, nor would he disclose which other businesses he works with. He added he believes competitors of Sheetz are the ones stirring up much of public controversy about his role with the company.

He makes about $78,000 as the commission chair.

Meanwhile, 19 Sheetz locations have already been approved across Southeast Michigan:

