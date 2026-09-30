Oakland Co. recall effort ends as group vows to challenge Woodward, others in 2028

(WXYZ) — The effort to recall the Oakland County Board of Commissioners Chair has ended, but the organizers say they are now planning to challenge Chair Dave Woodward and several other commissioners in the next election.

In April, the group ‘I Am Oakland County’ launched a recall effort against Woodward (D-Royal Oak) after the commission chair and others voted to move public comment until after a controversial vote to approve the use of drones from Flock Safety.

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According to a press release sent to WXYZ, ‘I Am Oakland County’ collected more than 3,000 signatures but fell short of the 8,700 signatures needed within 60 days for the recall to move forward.

“We’re obviously disappointed not to meet our goal, but we’re excited about the response we’ve gotten. Once people learned about what was happening at the county level with surveillance technology, Dave Woodward’s ethics issues, and the Commission ignoring residents’ opposition to Flock, they were eager to sign,” said ‘I Am Oakland County’ leader Justine Galbraith in a statement.

The 7 Investigators were the first to expose Woodward’s Flock-paid trip to the company’s headquarters in Georgia and WXYZ revealed other ethics questions about the board chair’s county expenses and his consulting work with private companies like the Sheetz gas station chain.

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Despite not being able to gather enough signatures in time, ‘I Am Oakland County’ announced Wednesday that they are not done challenging the leadership of the county’s 19 commissioners.

Galbraith and ‘I Am Oakland County’ leader Mike Flores said the group plans to recruit and train candidates for the 2028 election. Flores and Galbraith say the group is looking to challenge incumbent county commissioners who “are not listening to their constituents.”

“Through the recall process, it became clear that this work is bigger than just replacing Dave Woodward. We must change a culture in which the commissioners make decisions without meaningful public input, dissenting commissioners are denied a voice, and accountability and transparency are optional,” said Flores in a statement.

Related: Oakland County commissioners say they're facing retaliation over transparency push

Oakland County commissioners say they're facing retaliation over transparency push

In April, Woodward told the 7 Investigators the recall effort was a “ridiculous” stunt, and said in a statement, “Their efforts will not be a distraction from our work in Oakland County as we continue to respond to the needs of our residents, protect public safety, and expand opportunities for all families.”

But in the months that followed the recall announcement, angry community members packed county commission meetings calling on Woodward to end the Flock contract and increase transparency.

The 7 Investigators have reached out to Chair Woodward for comment. We have not head back yet.

If you have a story for Heather Catallo, please email her at hcatallo@wxyz.com

