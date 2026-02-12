Oakland County Child Killings: 50 years later, police hoping new tech could help crack case

(WXYZ) — This weekend marks 50 years since the start of one of Michigan’s most notorious unsolved crimes: the murders known as the Oakland County Child Killings.

Now police are hoping DNA advancements and AI could help them crack the case that’s gone cold for so long.

From 1976 to 1977, four children were abducted along the Woodward corridor in Oakland County and later killed. Their killer—or killers—have never been arrested for their murders.

Those abductions and murders changed the way people parented—the case forever changed how kids were allowed to play and sparked the beginning of “stranger danger.”

50 years after the Oakland County Child Killer first struck, the surviving family members of the victims continue to wait for answers and justice.

“On a daily basis, I think, all right—it's going to be a good day, we're not going to think about it. But it's always in the back of your mind,” said Erica Ascroft, Kristine Mihelich’s sister.

Mihelich was the child killer’s third victim.

“A lot of people say you want to know because of ‘closure.’ Well, the closure happened when she was found. So, I say ultimately it's justice for the kids is what our goal is,” Ascroft told 7 Investigator Heather Catallo.

The mystery started on February 15, 1976, when 12-year-old Mark Stebbins vanished after leaving the American Legion Hall in Ferndale. Mark’s body was found four days later in Southfield.

“I just wondered, what would have happened if I would have walked home with him,” Mike Stebbins, Mark’s brother, told Catallo in 2016. Mike has now passed away. His brother’s murder haunted him for decades.

Ten months after that, in December 1976, 12-year-old Jill Robinson disappeared after leaving her home in Royal Oak. Her body was found after four agonizing days along I-75 in Troy.

“The 22nd she was missing, and then the 26th, the day after Christmas, that morning I got a phone call that she was, that she had been shot,” Tom Robinson, Jill’s father, told 7 News Detroit back in 1996. “I think you can see even after 20 years, it’s a painful experience to recall.”

That same Christmas was Kristine Mihelich’s last Christmas. On January 2, 1977, after helping her mom take down the Christmas tree, 10-year-old Kris begged to go 2 blocks to the 7/11 near her home in Berkley in search of a Teen Beat magazine.

“My mom told her no initially because it was not safe to cross 12 Mile. And eventually Kris asked enough and my mom eventually said yes and so then that was the last time we saw her,” said Ascroft.

Kris’s body was found 19 days later, left in the snow on a quiet street in Franklin. At that point, police suspected they had a serial killer on their hands and a task force was formed.

Then in March, Tim King was abducted after going to a drug store just blocks from his house in Birmingham.

“He was quiet, he had his skateboard, and came in and bought some candy,” said store clerk Amy Walters at the time of the abduction.

A massive manhunt to find Tim was now underway.

“We feel this individual looks so normal in the community no one suspects him of being the abductor,” Birmingham Police Chief Jerry Tobin told the community in 1977.

Cars were stopped, homes were searched and the tips poured in—but sadly not in time. After being held for seven days, Tim’s body was left in the snow in Livonia.

“It was scary to the community, it was terrifying to parents, but everybody was motivated, everybody was involved,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Bouchard was a new police officer at the time, who helped chase down those leads 50 years ago. While the Michigan State Police say the case is theirs, Bouchard says he has his own detectives assigned to it because solving the case is a top priority for him.

“So, it's still very much open,” said Bouchard. “It is specifically assigned in my Special Investigation Unit. And I'm constantly asking them repeatedly, based on technology changes or other kinds of things, is there anything else we can try? Anything else we could do?”

While many suspects have emerged over the years, Bouchard says he hopes DNA and genealogy advancements and even Artificial Intelligence could help crack the case.

“I actually talked to one of our lead detectives the day before yesterday about an AI model ingest and capability that can go back and look at all of the data points that you put in and give you a different look,” said Bouchard.

Mitochondrial DNA has connected some suspects to the case, including Arch Sloan and Christopher Busch, but to date, there is no known definitive nuclear DNA match.

During the last few decades, evidence has been re-evaluated, task forces have come and gone, detectives have retired, and many family members of the victims have now passed away.

The surviving relatives say their families have often been mistreated by prosecutors and police, prompting some to suspect incompetence or worse.

Ascroft says no one from the state police has contacted them in years.

“There's been no communication from law enforcement in any capacity. I think the last time my mom or myself would have received a call from anyone would have been either 2016 or 2017, and since then not a word,” said Ascroft.

Bouchard’s detectives who are taking a fresh look at the case say they now plan to reach out to the families.

“What can you say to them to reassure them that there's not some cover-up?” asked Catallo.

“I can say if there was an answer to be had, I would want to spill it out on the table immediately for them first, and then for the community at large. Absolutely, 100%, no time delay. They deserve it, it's the right thing to do, and I got into this business to protect kids,” said Bouchard.

A spokesman for the Michigan State Police told the 7 Investigators this is still an open case, and they are evaluating evidence as new technology develops.

When we asked whether anyone from MSP had been in touch with the victims’ families, we were told detectives would reach out if there’s an update.

Both the state police and sheriff say if anyone has information about this case, even this many decades later, they want to hear from you.

