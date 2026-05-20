(WXYZ) — The 7 Investigators were the first to tell you about the fight for transparency by one local leader who says Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter and his administration are refusing to give his township key information.

Watch Heather Catallo's video report:

Oakland County leaders under fire: More township officials join fight for transparency

Now other township supervisors are joining the call for answers and transparency, while a court battle over public records is heating up.

“Now we’re in circuit court against our own county. We're spending thousands of dollars wasting taxpayer dollars. You haven't given us what you promised us you would give us,” said Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett during a recent Oakland County Board of Commissioners Finance Committee Meeting.

Barnett is frustrated.

“Do you think I want to come here every month? I have a water crisis happening, but I can't afford to wait another 30 days to get timed out by that [public comment] clock,” said Barnett.

Barnett says he’s now had to sue Coulter’s administration to get access to all of the public records he requested about the actual cost of his township’s sheriff’s office contract with the county.

Related Story: Orion Township leaders take fight for transparency to Board of Commissioners meeting

Orion Twp. leaders take fight for transparency to Board of Commissioners meeting

Barnett says Orion’s price for their sheriff’s patrols suddenly increased 36% at the end of 2024. He also says he’s been asking for a meeting to discuss the cost increases since November of 2024. Orion township, and the other townships in the county who contract for sheriff’s patrol services all like the public safety service. They say they need information from the county, which sets the rates.

In early April, when Barnett refused to rescind a Freedom of Information Act request (FOIA) to get the actual sheriff’s costs, he says Coulter cancelled a meeting that had finally been scheduled to discuss those public safety contracts.

“I don't understand how you can deny a FOIA for information that you promised us. That's all we want. We want the actual cost,” said Barnett.

Barnett says the county turned over some of the public records Orion Township asked for, but not all of them. So, Barnett appealed the FOIA decision, and Coulter denied that appeal.

In the records Orion Township does have, the township’s budget director found a difference of $2,205,783.79 in the county’s calculations.

“We are not stating that there's any wrongdoing by any means. We'd just like to have a seat at the table and basically meet with the parties,” Ashley Coyle told commissioners during public comment at a recent Finance Committee meeting.

Related Story: Official says Oakland County leaders refuse to meet on new sheriff contracts

Official says Oakland County leaders refuse to meet on new sheriff contracts

When Commissioner Gwen Markham (D-Novi) announced during that committee meeting that Coulter’s Chief Financial Officer, Brian Lefler, would meet with local leaders about the contracts, several township supervisors jumped at the chance to try to get answers.

“Okay raise your hands—who wants a meeting?” said Markham.

All the township supervisors present raised their hands.

“Can we meet next Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday?” Barnett asked.

“If you have specific questions, please do a bullet point of what you want me to focus on so I can be prepared, and at the same time, we don't have this back-and-forth exchange, okay?” said Lefler.

“I don't want this either. Your boss canceled our meeting,” said Barnett, as the exchange got heated in the committee meeting.

Barnett is not the only local leader still looking for actual—and not just allocated—costs for their sheriff’s contracts.

“Are you still having a hard time getting actual costs from the county?” asked 7 Investigator Heather Catallo.

“I have not gotten actual costs from the county. I have not gotten them, and I don't know why they're not giving them. It's our money!” said Oxford Township Supervisor Jack Curtis.

Curtis says his frustration level with Coulter’s team is high.

“What do you make of the communication from the county?” asked Catallo.

“Poor. The communication from the county is poor. Yes, they responded to two of my emails. They asked me if I wanted a meeting. I asked them for their numbers. Before I have a meeting with them, I want to understand the numbers and where we're at,” said Curtis.

Addison Township Supervisor Bruce Pearson says the county’s 36% cost increase means he’s had to lay off a deputy from an already small force.

“I'm not understanding why the county won't explain to us where the cost is, because I have to be able to explain to my people where the costs is,” said Pearson.

“You're supposed to do your jobs. You all at this table, you haven't said a word about this publicly,” Barnett told the commissioners. “I don't care what you talk about in caucus, talk about it at this table today. You have not done your jobs.”

WXYZ Bill Mullan statement

“Over the last several weeks, Oakland County’s fiscal team has provided detailed information to communities who have contacted the county with questions about their Sheriff contracts. We will continue to do so for any community who requests information from us. The county has also responded to questions from Supervisor Barnett over the past several months. Oakland County is currently reviewing the complaint the supervisor filed last week in Oakland County Circuit Court and will respond through the appropriate legal channels,” said Oakland County Public Information Officer Bill Mullan in a statement to the 7 Investigators.

The county has also now hired outside counsel for Orion Township's FOIA lawsuit. According to campaign records, attorneys from that law firm (including the two attorneys listed on the case on the court docket) have given County Executive Dave Coulter at least $22,795.32 in campaign contributions in the last few years.

The taxpayers are now paying two of those lawyers $235 an hour to fight Orion’s attempts to get their public records on the actual sheriff’s contract costs.

“Oakland County regularly and appropriately utilizes outside legal counsel in a variety of matters, which is a common and responsible practice for large public entities. Given the broad scope of work handled by Oakland County’s Corporation Counsel and the limited size of its in-house staff, outside counsel provides valuable specialized expertise and additional capacity when needed,” said Mullan in a separate statement about the use of the outside law firm.

Despite the offers to meet from CFO Lefler, Supervisors Barnett, Pearson and Curtis say they have not heard from the county to set up a meeting.

If you have a story for Heather Catallo, please email her at hcatallo@wxyz.com

