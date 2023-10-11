Bills that would bring oversight to Michigan's guardianship system voted out of committee

The 7 Investigators have been exposing problems in Michigan’s guardianship system for six years. On Wednesday, several bills that will bring new oversight to the system were voted out of committee in the Michigan Legislature and are now on their way to potentially becoming law.

Since 2017, the 7 Investigators have been revealing how easy it can be for some people to be declared legally incapacitated and put under guardianship or conservatorship. That means you lose the ability to make your own medical decisions, financial decisions, get married, vote – even whether or not you can have a Do Not Resuscitate order.

Some families say the system can sometimes result in loved ones removed from their homes and thousands of dollars of their savings spent by strangers.

Guardianship reform bills would put Office of State Guardian into place in Michigan

The bills will make several changes to the current laws, including requiring professional guardians to be certified, mandating professional guardians to visit their wards more often, and requiring judges to better explain on the record why they’re appointing a professional guardian instead of a family member. One of the bills will also create the Office of State Guardian.

“This Office of State Guardian would be responsible for receiving complaints and investigating them against guardians and conservators who are believed to be enacting financial or other abuses on their wards. The goal is that the OSG would then work with the Attorney General’s office on complaints that did involve improper criminal conduct,” said Rep. Betsy Coffia (D-Traverse City) when the bill was introduced.

Sens. Runestad, Johnson discuss Michigan guardianship reform bills

Other changes proposed include certification and a way to compensate professional guardians for their work – but also consequences if they break the rules.

The bills were voted out of the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday and move to the House floor. Judciary Chair, Rep. Kelly Breen (D-Novi), says she’s committed to continuing to tweak the language of the bills as they progress through the process to make sure they best protect vulnerable adults.

Members of the Michigan Attorney General’s Elder Abuse Task Force have been working on the legislation for four years.