Report says law broken, but MSP won’t investigate Oakland Co. IT contract

(WXYZ) — The Michigan State Police will not be investigating how a $450,000 IT contract got awarded to a current Oakland County employee, even though a law firm investigation revealed that state law was broken.

Top ranking officials in Oakland County Executive David Coulter’s administration have said publicly they did not see a need to refer this matter to law enforcement, but other leaders, including Oakland County Commissioner Michael Spisz (R-Oxford) and Oakland County Commissioner Kristen Nelson (D-Waterford) said it should be up to the police to decide what to investigate.

On October 29, 2025, Spisz filed a police report with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff referred the police report to the Michigan State Police for investigation.

“We did review the allegations sent to us from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. It was determined that none of the allegations required criminal investigation,” said Michigan State Police First Lt. Michael Shaw.

But Spisz, who filed the original complaint, says no one from the Michigan State Police called him before determining no investigation was warranted.

“I found out from the Michigan State Police they were not willing to open an investigation after discussions with the Attorney General's office,” Spisz told 7 Investigator Heather Catallo. “I'm disappointed, frustrated.”

The Oakland County IT contract was a staffing contract for the county’s Courts and Law Enforcement Information System (CLEMIS) computer network.

The County’s Information Technology department had been in charge of CLEMIS for years, but the county recently spun if off into its own authority.

County officials say the ZaydLogix LLC contract violated state law when it was awarded to a current county employee back in June.

Spisz said he disagreed with the county’s decision in October not to refer the investigation into the $450,000 ZaydLogix LLC contract to law enforcement.

“We don't see a need to make any sort of formal referral to law enforcement,” said Chief Deputy County Executive Walt Herzig on October 21, 2025. “The investigation did not find any evidence of attempts to defraud the county.”

After a whistleblower sent an email to county leadership last summer alleging “government employees were using their position for personal gain,” county officials spent $17,836 on an outside law firm, Miller, Canfield, Paddock & Stone to investigate.

The contract was cancelled before any money was paid, but Miller Canfield found that awarding the contract to a current county employee broke state law and violated county rules.

County Executive David Coulter’s legal team has only released an unsigned summary of the Miller Canfield report; they have so far refused to release the actual investigation to both the public and to County Commissioners. The 7 investigators filed several Freedom of Information Act Requests for the report; they have all been denied. 7 Investigator Heather Catallo appealed the denial, but Executive Coulter denied that appeal and refused to release the report that allegedly details who approved the awarding of the contract.

“I'd still like to see the report, the actual Miller Canfield report that's out there. They [MSP] haven't seen it either. Nobody's really pushed to get access to that. So, at this time, I'm looking for other opportunities or other options that we can do to hopefully get a hold of that. Because from what I understand, there was still a state law violated,” said Spisz.

“In making its determination that there was not evidence of criminal conduct as alleged in the complaint, this Department reviewed police reports and the original complaint, among other material, and spoke directly with the complainant via phone calls and emails,” said Danny Wimmer, Press Secretary for Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The 7 Investigators asked Wimmer if the Attorney General had seen the Miller Canfield full report or just the summary. He has not responded yet. Spisz said he was told they had not reviewed it.

“I'm not done with this issue,” said Spisz.

“The fact that that report has not been published is concerning,” said Oakland County Commissioner Kristen Nelson (D-Waterford) at the time the original police report was filed. “Absolutely, we should be moving forward with an investigation by law enforcement, 100 percent… Michigan law was broken and yet we are not doing anything or going to pursue a further investigation via law enforcement regarding this? That doesn't sound right. That sounds very suspicious.”

“How does it make government any different than anybody else if we don't investigate our own? Investigate those within government that are making decisions every day on behalf of the taxpayers? I mean, that's not a good look,” said Spisz.

Oakland County Public Information Officer Bill Mullan previously sent this statement to the 7 Investigators:

“Residents and taxpayers of Oakland County have a right to transparency and accountability in county operations. An independent investigation by Miller Canfield found that while the ZaydLogix contract was improperly awarded, there was no effort to defraud the county, the county suffered no financial loss and county administration acted immediately and transparently once the issue came to light. The county stands by the findings of the independent investigation, has implemented corrective measures and remains fully committed to cooperating with any further review law enforcement may undertake.”

The employee who received the contract retired from the county and received a four-week suspension of pay. A CLEMIS supervisor resigned from the county and was suspended without pay for four weeks. A county official also said the department director was suspended without pay for three days, and the evaluator who reviewed the ZaydLogix bid was suspended without pay for two days.

