GROSSE ILE, Mich. (WXYZ) — New video obtained by 7 Action News shows the underwater inspection of the piers of the Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge from November 2021.

Officials inspected both the even-numbered piers, which were repaired, and the odd-numbered piers, which were not.

The inspection ranked the odd-numbered piers in poor condition – a downgrade from their fair-to-poor condition rating just a year earlier.

The inspection report shows there was vertical footing exposed at the base of the odd-numbered piers, calling that “an area of concern” that should “be monitored at increased frequency.” The inspector also found “extensive deterioration both above and below the waterline” with areas of “deep scaling, vertical and horizontal cracking.”

