WXYZ child welfare series wins SPJ prize for investigative reporting

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists named a WXYZ-TV investigation into Children’s Protective Services in Michigan the winner of the A-Mark Prize for Investigative Journalism.

"Unprotected," an 18-month investigation by the station, revealed how CPS failed to act on unmistakable warnings of abuse, leaving children in homes where they were starved, tortured or murdered.

Related coverage from WXYZ — Unprotected: Investigating Michigan's child welfare system

The reporting documented systemic failures that preceded five child deaths, triggered oversight hearings in the Michigan House and prompted legislation now pending in the Michigan Senate.

The prize was established last year through a partnership between SPJ’s Detroit chapter and the A-Mark Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to supporting investigative reporting nationwide. The prize “recognizes ambitious, revelatory reporting that exposes wrongdoing, holding the powerful accountable or illuminates complex issues.”

“This series was at times hard to watch, but it was investigative reporting at its finest,” said the judges. “Kids suffering from abusive parents or guardians are among the state’s most vulnerable children, and this series drew attention to the neglect and mishandling of too many cases by Child Protective Services.”

The reporting team included investigative reporter Ross Jones, video editor Randy Lundquist, photojournalist Johnny Sartin, assistant news director Ronnie Love and news director Tim Kochenderfer.

Across more than 20 reports, the investigation showed how a stressed CPS system buckled under the weight of high staff turnover, mounting caseloads and inadequate training.

The reporting prompted legislative oversight hearings before the House Subcommittee on Child Welfare, where lawmakers cited WXYZ's findings and heard testimony from families featured in the station's investigations.

It also became the basis for Senate Bill 1059, which would prioritize reports of child abuse made by schools and other third-party mandatory reporters.

A former U.S. attorney also called for an investigation into the conduct of a CPS investigator at the center of one of WXYZ's reports, while news organizations across Michigan cited the station's findings.

“This is what investigative reporting is all about,” wrote the judges. “Holding those in power accountable and giving voice to those who can’t easily speak for themselves.”