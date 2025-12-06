Two dead, three hurt in Saturday shooting in Muskegon 

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two people are dead and three others are hurt following a shooting Saturday afternoon in Muskegon, according to the Muskegon Police Department.

Police were called to Jackson Avenue near McLaren Street around 3:15 p.m. following a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found multiple people who had been shot.

According to police, a 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 22-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

Two 25-year-old men are hospitalized in critical condition. A 4-year-old child was hospitalized with minor injuries, but is expected to be released.

Muskegon police say this does not appear to be a random act, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

Police didn't share any information about a suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Muskegon Police at (231) 724-6750 or reach out to Silent Observer.

