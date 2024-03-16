Man arrested after fighting with Warren police officers, responding officer hospitalized in separate crash

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — One man has been arrested after fighting and possibly running over the foot of a Warren Police officer in a chase Saturday afternoon. Additionally, a responding officer was hospitalized after a driver crashed into their patrol car on the way to the scene.

Just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, officers had the driver of a gold Chevy Malibu pull over in the area of 8 mile near Ryan for a license plate violation. According to the police department, the driver was not cooperative, and he began to fight with officers as they tried to have him exist the vehicle.

In the fight, that driver fled the scene in his vehicle, possibly running over an officer's foot. The officers chased the drivers in their patrol car, and the driver was ultimately pulled over in the area of 8 mile near Russell.

After fighting with officers again, officers deployed a taser on the man and arrested him, before he was transported to the Warren Police Department jail. Neither officer involved in the incidents required medical attention.

An officer responding to calls of officers fighting the suspect was hit by a driver on the way to the scene. The driver of a silver Nissan Altima drove straight into turn lane for southbound Hoover at 9 mile and struck the officer's patrol car.

The responding officer was hospitalized with a possible concussion and a likely broken hand, but they are expected to make a full recovery.

The driver at fault was released from the scene after drugs and alcohol were determined to not be a factor in the crash.