Man hospitalized after early morning shooting in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man is currently in critical condition after being shot this morning, according to the Warren Police Department.

It happened just before 9 a.m. at a home in the 13000 block of Couwiler Avenue, with officers finding a man who had been shot multiple times.

Officers arrested another man at the scene, based on initial evidence and witness statements. One witness told police the shooting may have stemmed from a physical altercation between the two men at a social club in Detroit Friday night.

Charges have yet to be issued in this case, and police tell us there is no threat to the public at this time. Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Taylor at 586-574-4741 or smtaylor@warrenpd.org