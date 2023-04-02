Man in critical condition after being shot by police outside of Wayne Ford Plant

WAYNE, Mich. — A man has been hospitalized after being shot by police at the Ford Wayne Stamping Plant.

A spokesperson with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office says that the man pointed a gun at officers with the Wayne Police Department when they got to the plant, located at 37500 Van Born Road in Wayne.

Officers fired a single shot at the man, seriously wounding him. Wayne County Deputies, who were at the scene to assist Wayne PD, ended up transporting him to the hospital. The Sheriff's Office says that man is in critical condition.

No officers were injured during this shooting. A spokesperson for the Ford Motor Company confirmed to 7 Action News that the incident happened outside of the plant, and that no Ford employees were hurt.