Metro Detroit baking club sets out to break world record

SOUTH LYON, MICH (WXYZ) — In a year of uncertainty, South Lyon middle school teachers Sara Gage and Rebecca Mann cooked up an idea that has succeeded beyond all expectations.

They started up The Baking Club - a highly-successful extracurricular activity for Centennial and Millennium middle school students. About 250 students from both middle schools (and sometimes other teachers!) participate.

On June 9, the group will be attempting to break the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest virtual cooking class. The recipe they'll be using is posted below. Enjoy.

FAVORITE BAKING CLUB RECIPE: BANANA BREAD

In a Microwave safe bowl, melt ⅓ cup of butter.

Add 1 cup of sugar, 1 egg and 1 teaspoon of vanilla and whisk together

Add 3 mashed bananas and stir

In a separate bowl mix - 1 ½ cup of flour and 1 teaspoon of baking soda

Fold the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients bowl

Spray the bread pan and add dough

Bake for 350 degrees for 45-55 minutes*

*Cooking times may vary