Michigan man's remarkable journey, how Pure Hearts of Michigan turned his life around

LANSING, Mich. — Pure Hearts of Michigan is an organization that helps individuals throughout the state of Michigan, and one man tells me this organization saved his life.

Inside the DXL men's clothing store in Lansing, clothes fly off the shelves every day, but very few of those clothes are as significant as the ones that went home with Tony Ross.

"It was amazing, I could have never done it without Sabrina's help," said Ross.

To know why that pair of clothes is so important, we have to take a trip back to Detroit in 1996.

"I had got caught up in a drive by shooting, and I had got shot, at that time I had my first son, maybe I need to remove myself from these type of situation, so that's when I moved myself to Lansing," Ross said.

He came to mid-Michigan with a mission that still carries on today.

"Because I want to change for the better, I have four sons, I want to make them see that, your life can really change if you push forward," Ross said.

But he didn't do it alone Tony recently connected with Pure hearts of Michigan. Who helped him find the determination and will power to want more for himself and his family.

"So proud of him, it's overwhelming, just to be a small part of him making that change is awesome," said Pure of Hearts of Michigan Founder and CEO Sabrina Newton.

Today, Ross keeps beating the odds. Those clothes at DXL were the first he ever bought, and he's not done.

"No matter how old you get, stuff can still happen for you, like I never thought I would be able to get my drivers license because I never had em," he said.

At age 53, he got his license after a long road and an emotional journey. Ross just accepted a job offer from O'Reilly Auto Parts and is excited to work and tells me his dream is to own his own food truck because he loves to cook. He has showed it's never too late to chase the life you want.