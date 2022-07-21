UIA waives additional $53.2 million in COVID-19 repayment

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) says additional waivers have been issued to roughly 7,300 claimants in the state, according to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO).

We’re told the UIA has waived more than $53.2 million in repayment in the most recent round of waivers to COVID-19 claimants, totaling more than $484.2 million in three months.

“We’re not finished providing substantial relief to Michigan workers,” says UIA Director Julia Dale. “The waivers provide fresh hope for Michiganders who faced paying back the federal government for benefits they received based on frequently shifting federal and state program rules.”

LEO says claimants were notified of the waivers via their Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM) accounts.

Those with questions regarding the waivers are asked to visit LEO’s website.

“This latest round of waivers adds to our robust work to reform the agency and get money back to Michiganders, while also cracking down on fraud and abuse and holding bad actors accountable at every turn,” Dale adds.

