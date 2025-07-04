Michigan's longest-running Fourth of July parade celebrates nearly 100 years in Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan's longest-running Fourth of July parade celebrated nearly 100 years in Ypsilanti on this Independence Day.

The unmistakable sounds of Fourth of July celebrations echoed through Ypsilanti as the state's longest-running Independence Day parade made its way down Cross Street.

"It's exciting. The whole city turns out," said Lynne, a parade watcher.

For some residents like Miquel Powell, the parade is a lifelong tradition.

"Been coming here forever, ever since I was a child," Powell said.

Others, like the Commazi siblings, are just learning about the holiday's significance.

"A letter like the Declaration of Independence," one of the Commazi siblings said.

Their grandparents explained the historical importance of the day: "Thomas Jefferson, George Washington and Ben Franklin all gathered and wrote a letter," said 9-year-old Joe Commazi.

The parade featured 100-year-old World War II Rosie the Riveter Delphine Klaput as the honorary parade marshal, receiving well-deserved recognition from the community.

"It's heartwarming, very heartwarming. I just feel so blessed," Klaput said.

When asked what the Fourth means to her, Klaput reflected on her family's military service.

"Just a big day, cause you know I come from a family of veterans, my dad, my uncles. It's tremendous deal for me, just tremendous," she said.

Arthur Thomas, Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office outreach specialist, served as the unofficial parade host, engaging with the crowd throughout the event.

"What we do is try to engage everyone with some things to pass out to make the parade a little bit better for 'em," Thomas said.

