Motorcyclist dies after crashing into car on I-94 in Romulus

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into the back of a car on I-94 Sunday evening, according to the Michigan State Police.

It happened around 9 p.m. on eastbound I-94 near Wayne Road in Romulus.

According to a Twitter thread from MSP, a large group of motorcyclists were driving at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic.

One of those motorcyclists, a 32-year-old man from Detroit, ran into the back of a moving car. As a result, the motorcycle went airborne and police say he died in the crash.

The driver in the moving car is cooperating with investigators, and near the area of the crash, every lane was closed except the far left one as of late Sunday evening.

“We often see large group of motorcycles traveling on the freeway at very excessive speeds.” MSP Lieutenant Mike Shaw said at the end of the thread. “Often these riders don’t have endorsements and are over driving their abilities. Often these mistakes lead to preventable fatal crashes.”