MSP, Hyundai offering wheel locks to prevent theft

(WXMI) — State troopers and Hyundai Motor America are offering Hyundai owners free steering wheel locks to prevent theft of their vehicles.

The locks are specifically for cars with key-ignition starts – and without engine immobilizers – produced before Nov. 1, 2021, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

We’re told these types of vehicles have been reported stolen more than most due to organized efforts online.

MSP says the targeted vehicles meet federal safety standards and are not considered defective.

Free anti-theft software upgrades will also be made available, troopers say.

Hyundai owners are encouraged to bring proof of ownership at MSP posts in Grand Rapids, Mt. Pleasant, Lakeview and Hart in exchange for wheel locks.