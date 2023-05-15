MSP: 4 people killed in single-car crash on I-96

DETROIT, Mich. — 4 people have died after a freeway crash involving 1 vehicle Sunday evening, according to the Michigan State Police.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on the WB I-96 Express and Grand River in Detroit.

Per MSP, preliminary investigation shows that someone driving a GMC Yukon was driving at a high rate of speed before striking the bridge pier.

Four people were ejected and killed, according to police.

“Once again a drivers decision to drive recklessly cost lives on our roadways.” said Lt. Mike Shaw in a Twitter thread. “This decision will not only affect those families involved but also witnesses and first responders on scene. Please drive responsibly. Lives are at stake.”

MSP Troopers are at the scene investigating the incident.

