New report shows Michigan's youth voter turnout in 2022 was best in country

MICHIGAN — On Election Day in 2022, Michigan college campuses had lines wrapped around buildings as students were looking to make their voices heard. First-time voters were getting out as well and turnout was historic. Now, a new report shows that youth voter turnout was actually the highest in the entire country in 2022.

Paul Sancya/AP FILE — A Michigan voter inserts her absentee voter ballot into a drop box in Troy, Mich on Oct. 15, 2020. A total of 1.6 million people have requested absentee ballots so far this year, surpassing the 1.16 million who chose the option in the 2018 midterm election. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

The new data from the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning Engagement at Tufts University shows young voters, those between the ages of 18 to 29, came out in droves in the state. The data looks at youth voter turnout in the 2014 Election, 2018 Election and the 2022 Election. In 2014 Michigan's youth voter turnout was 15.3 percent. In 2018 it jumped to 32.7 percent, almost doubling. In 2022 Michigan lead the nation with 36.6 percent of young voters showing up to the polls. The national average is 23 percent.

Michigan was also one of only four states where youth turnout was higher in 2022 than in 2018.

“We continue working with Michigan’s colleges and universities and their local clerks to ensure young citizens can conveniently cast their ballot and know how to do so, and I’m thrilled to see data recognizing the impact of our work,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. “A strong democracy requires informed and engaged citizens - and Michigan is leading the way in ensuring our youngest voters are active participants in determining our future."

You can check out the full report here.