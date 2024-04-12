Officials investigating cause of fire at downtown DTE substation

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Officials are investigating the cause of a fire at a DTE electric substation in downtown Detroit.

A spokesperson for the company tells us that DTE crews responded to the fire this afternoon, at the substation on Howard Street. The area has since been secured, and no injuries have been reported.

DTE also said that power at that facility has been turned off, to "ensure the safety of the surrounding area, and for the safety of our crews and first responders."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

7 Action News has a crew at the scene. We will update this story with more information as it becomes readily available.