PHOTOS: Metro Detroiters and their dogs enjoy snowy Sunday
With most of metro Detroit in a snow emergency, residents either embraced the elements or cuddled up inside with a blanket
This is prime snow for snow angelsPhoto by: Janie Cosgrove Lucas enjoying the snow wearing his new Carhartt jacketPhoto by: Cindy Phillips-Mcmurray My husband made breakfast for the first time on our wood burning stove (that he refinished)Photo by: Aimee Platte Aspen loves the winter weather and doesn't want to come inside, we're toldPhoto by: Laura McCoy A dog gets comfortable in this snowPhoto by: Karen Koch Krystof ScreenshotPhoto by: Linda Aguirre in Farmington Good view from a balconyPhoto by: Heidi Wilder Some are cozying up by the fire, staying inside and doing nothingPhoto by: Jordan Ashley Photo by: Elizabeth Theil Photo by: Meg Sonnenberg Some people are staying inside in this coldPhoto by: Patricia Blandina This is great Lego weatherPhoto by: Chrissy Gotshaw