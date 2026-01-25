Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
PHOTOS: Metro Detroiters and their dogs enjoy snowy Sunday

With most of metro Detroit in a snow emergency, residents either embraced the elements or cuddled up inside with a blanket

Janie Cosgrove.jpg This is prime snow for snow angelsPhoto by: Janie Cosgrove Cindy Phillips-Mcmurray.jpg Lucas enjoying the snow wearing his new Carhartt jacketPhoto by: Cindy Phillips-Mcmurray Aimee Plante.jpg My husband made breakfast for the first time on our wood burning stove (that he refinished)Photo by: Aimee Platte Laura McCoy.jpg Aspen loves the winter weather and doesn't want to come inside, we're toldPhoto by: Laura McCoy Karen Koch Krystof.jpg A dog gets comfortable in this snowPhoto by: Karen Koch Krystof Linda Aguirre in Farmington.jpg ScreenshotPhoto by: Linda Aguirre in Farmington Heidi Wilder.jpg Good view from a balconyPhoto by: Heidi Wilder 621644220_10236915049234313_48897166934618180_n.jpg Some are cozying up by the fire, staying inside and doing nothingPhoto by: Jordan Ashley Elizabeth Theil.jpg Photo by: Elizabeth Theil Meg Sonnenberg.jpg Photo by: Meg Sonnenberg Patricia Blandina.jpg Some people are staying inside in this coldPhoto by: Patricia Blandina Chrissy Gotshaw.jpg This is great Lego weatherPhoto by: Chrissy Gotshaw

PHOTOS: Metro Detroiters and their dogs enjoy snowy Sunday

This is prime snow for snow angelsJanie Cosgrove
Lucas enjoying the snow wearing his new Carhartt jacketCindy Phillips-Mcmurray
My husband made breakfast for the first time on our wood burning stove (that he refinished)Aimee Platte
Aspen loves the winter weather and doesn't want to come inside, we're toldLaura McCoy
A dog gets comfortable in this snowKaren Koch Krystof
ScreenshotLinda Aguirre in Farmington
Good view from a balconyHeidi Wilder
Some are cozying up by the fire, staying inside and doing nothingJordan Ashley
Elizabeth Theil
Meg Sonnenberg
Some people are staying inside in this coldPatricia Blandina
This is great Lego weatherChrissy Gotshaw
