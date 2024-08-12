Watch Now
NewsMetro Detroit News

PHOTOS: Viewers across Michigan send Northern Lights photos after visibility overnight

Overnight light show! Did you see the Northern Lights last night? You can post a comment to our facebook post, DM us photos or email us at webteam@scripps.com

Angela Harris.jpg Photo by: Angela Harris Amber Rae.jpg Photo by: Amber Rae Anna Schoenherr Shelby Twp.jpg Photo by: Anna Schoenherr in Shelby Township Brendan Stritt Harrison Twp.jpg Photo by: Brendan Stritt in Harrison Township Crystal Corwin Avoca.jpg Photo by: Crystal Corwin Avoca Jodi 2.jpg Photo by: Jodi Thomas Nehring Jodi 1.jpg Photo by: Jodi Thomas Nehring Cindy Muir Dryden.jpg Photo by: Cindy Muir in Dryden Kimberly Lynn Richmond 2.jpg Photo by: Kimberly Lynn in Richmond Kimberly Lynn Richmond.jpg Photo by: Kimberly Lynn in Richmond Lucy Chesebro-Pelkey Brighton.jpg Photo by: Lucy Chesebro-Pelkey in Brighton Robin Wahl Monroe.jpg Photo by: Robin Wahl in Monroe Sarah Tongusi Hessel.jpg Photo by: Sarah Tongusi in Hessel Wendy Scheffler Maybee.jpg Photo by: Wendy Scheffler in Maybee Tonya Cleland.jpg Photo by: Tonya Cleland Ashley Purola Whitmore Lake.jpg Photo by: Ashley Purola Whitmore Lake

PHOTOS: Viewers across Michigan send Northern Lights photos after visibility overnight

close-gallery
  • Angela Harris.jpg
  • Amber Rae.jpg
  • Anna Schoenherr Shelby Twp.jpg
  • Brendan Stritt Harrison Twp.jpg
  • Crystal Corwin Avoca.jpg
  • Jodi 2.jpg
  • Jodi 1.jpg
  • Cindy Muir Dryden.jpg
  • Kimberly Lynn Richmond 2.jpg
  • Kimberly Lynn Richmond.jpg
  • Lucy Chesebro-Pelkey Brighton.jpg
  • Robin Wahl Monroe.jpg
  • Sarah Tongusi Hessel.jpg
  • Wendy Scheffler Maybee.jpg
  • Tonya Cleland.jpg
  • Ashley Purola Whitmore Lake.jpg

Share

Angela Harris
Amber Rae
Anna Schoenherr in Shelby Township
Brendan Stritt in Harrison Township
Crystal Corwin Avoca
Jodi Thomas Nehring
Jodi Thomas Nehring
Cindy Muir in Dryden
Kimberly Lynn in Richmond
Kimberly Lynn in Richmond
Lucy Chesebro-Pelkey in Brighton
Robin Wahl in Monroe
Sarah Tongusi in Hessel
Wendy Scheffler in Maybee
Tonya Cleland
Ashley Purola Whitmore Lake
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next