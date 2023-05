MELVINDALE, Mich. — Melvindale police is investigating after 3 people were shot Sunday evening.

It happened at the Melvindale Civic Center, located at 4300 S Dearborn Street.

Police say they have preliminary info, officers are responding and detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Melvindale Police Department.

This is a developing story. 7 Action News will provide more details when they become more readily available.