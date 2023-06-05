Police investigating after 3 dead in 2 separate Detroit shootings

DETROIT, Mich. — The Detroit Police Department is investigating 2 shootings that killed 3 people in the city within 10 minutes of each other Sunday evening.

Police got the call around 6:45 p.m. for a reports of a shooting in the 12900 block of Chapel Street. When first responders arrived, they found two men fatally shot inside a home.

Less than 10 minutes later, police got a call about a triple shooting in the 15400 block of Fairmount Drive. Investigators say that the male victims were found in an alley, with one victim succumbing to his injuries.

Police say they have no suspect info available at this time, but they do not believe that the shootings are connected.