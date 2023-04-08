Police: No confirmed shooter, no injuries after reports of active shooter at Great Lakes crossing mall

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police say that there is no confirmed shooter and no reported injuries after reports of an active shooter situation at Great Lakes Crossing outlet mall in Auburn Hills Saturday evening.

There was a report of an active shooter at Great Lakes Crossing Mall. There has been no confirmed shooter, there is no one injured at this time. Police personnel are on scene clearing the mall at this time. — Auburn Hills Police Department (@AHPOLICE) April 8, 2023

Police confirmed to 7 Action News that no one was struck by gunfire.

This is the second incident to happen at a mall in Oakland County today, as earlier this afternoon, Novi Police were at Twelve Oaks Mall to investigate a bomb threat. Nordstrom was closed for about 5 hours because of the threat, but has since re-opened. The rest of the mall remained open during that bomb threat.