Watch Now
NewsMetro Detroit News

Actions

Police: No confirmed shooter, no injuries after reports of active shooter at Great Lakes crossing mall

thumbnail_Screenshot 2023-04-08 at 7.33.56 PM.png
WXYZ's Collin Frederick
thumbnail_Screenshot 2023-04-08 at 7.33.56 PM.png
Posted at 7:19 PM, Apr 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-08 20:17:55-04

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police say that there is no confirmed shooter and no reported injuries after reports of an active shooter situation at Great Lakes Crossing outlet mall in Auburn Hills Saturday evening.

Police confirmed to 7 Action News that no one was struck by gunfire.

This is the second incident to happen at a mall in Oakland County today, as earlier this afternoon, Novi Police were at Twelve Oaks Mall to investigate a bomb threat. Nordstrom was closed for about 5 hours because of the threat, but has since re-opened. The rest of the mall remained open during that bomb threat.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!