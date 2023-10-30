Police searching for suspect after Pontiac teen shot & killed

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after a Pontiac teen was shot and killed Saturday evening.

According to authorities, the 16-year-old and her friend were walking near the intersection of South Johnson Avenue & Menominee Road just before 11:30 p.m. when she was shot in the chest. Police say she died from her injuries at the hospital.

Investigators say that several shots have been fired, but no arrests have been made.

“Please help us solve this tragic and senseless loss of life,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. “If you have any information, big or small, please help us bring justice to this young lady. Your call can be anonymous.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 award for information that leads to an arrest in this case.