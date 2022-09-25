Redford man dies in crash on I-75 near 8 mile road

DETROIT, Mich. — A Redford has died after a crash on I-75 Sunday morning, according to Michigan State Police.

It happened around 7:30 a.m., as troopers were sent to a crash on NB 1-75 near Eight Mile Road for reports of a bystander performing CPR on a driver.

Metro South troopers were dispatched to northbound I 75 near Eight Mile for a traffic crash where a bystander was performing CPR.

Investigators say that a 27-year-old Redford man, who was not wearing his seatbelt, lost control of his vehicle, eventually striking a bridge embankment after leaving the roadway.

That man was pronounced dead at the scene. After this incident, a section of NB I-75 was closed and ramped off at 7 mile, but that section has since been re-opened.

