Rochester Hills elementary school closed Monday after significant flooding

ROCHESTER, Mich (WXYZ) — An elementary school in Rochester Hills is closed Monday, Nov. 27, after pipes caused significant flooding.

All classes, programs, and activities at University Hills Elementary School, part of the Rochester Community School District, are canceled tomorrow,the school said on their website.

"On Saturday, it was discovered that the building experienced significant flooding, which appears to have been the result of a failed pipe coupling," said the school in a statement. "RCS maintenance teams have been actively working to repair the cause, extract the water and dry the area. However, due to the extent of the damage, additional work needs to be done to better prepare the building for students."

It's unclear at this time when the school will be back open, but the school says that "families are encouraged to check their email for updates."