Royal Oak Judge passes away at 48

Funeral services have been announced for a Royal Oak judge who passed away earlier today (Sunday, Nov. 20).

A native of Berkley, The Honorable Judge Jamie Wittenberg was a District Court Judge, serving the 44th District Court in Royal Oak.

"It is with great sadness that we offer our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and coworkers of the Honorable Judge Jamie L. Wittenberg of the 44th District Court, who passed earlier this morning at the age of 48," the Royal Oak Police Department said in a Facebook post Sunday evening. "Judge Wittenberg was a Berkley resident and a fixture in both of our communitIes. He will be sorely missed. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers."

Judge Wittenberg is survived by his wife, Staci, and their daughters Arielle, Talia, Brooke and Maya.

You can send your condolences to the family via email here.